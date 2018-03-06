Rams don't use the franchise tag on Sammy Watkins

UPDATED

The Rams have used the franchise tag on safety LaMarcus Joyner. If he plays on the tag for the 2018 season, he will be paid approximately $11.29 million. Joyner had the free three interceptions of his career in 2017 after moving to free safety under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

EARLIER

The Los Angeles Rams have a decision to make on whether to use the franchise tag by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Reports for weeks have indicated that the Rams will decide between former Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins and safety LaMarcus Joyner should they use the tag at all.

CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora reported early Tuesday that the Rams have decided not to use the tag on Watkins. If they use the tag, it will be on Joyner.

If Rams use franchise tag today it will be on safety Lamarcus Joyner. WR Sammy Watkins won't get tagged. Team would like to keep both — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 6, 2018

Based on numbers released Monday, the franchise tag for wide receivers is $15,982,000.

By not tagging Watkins, he will become a free agent on March 14, although La Canfora indicates the Rams want to keep both players.

Watkins' rookie contract with the Bills was four years, $19.9 million with a front-loaded signing bonus of $12.8 million paid over the first three years. Watkins had 39 receptions for 593 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Rams after being traded last summer.