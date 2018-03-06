Real estate agent who stole painkillers at fake showings gets second chance

A Williamsville woman who admitted to using her real estate license to get into houses to steal painkillers received a conditional discharge of her case Tuesday. She completed a judicial diversion drug treatment program.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burn told Jill Hart, "I don't have to draw a picture for you of the number of people you affected."

Her actions created distrust for honest real estate agents and invaded the privacy of homeowners, Burns said.

Hart had her previous guilty plea of six felony burglary charges reduced to misdemeanor trespassing convictions. She apologized and thanked the judge for giving her another chance.

Hart gained access to houses listed for sale throughout the Buffalo suburbs under the false pretense of showing them to potential buyers.

She no longer has a real estate license.