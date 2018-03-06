Police: No injuries reported after school bus in City of Tonawanda hit

A school bus was struck by a vehicle that allegedly drove through a red light Tuesday in the City of Tonawanda, but no injuries were reported, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

The collision occurred after 4 p.m. at Main and Wheeler streets, when the vehicle allegedly hit the front of the bus as the bus was crossing the intersection heading west on Wheeler, City of Tonawanda Police said.

The bus, headed from the Charter School of Applied Technologies on Kenmore Avenue in Kenmore, had 19 pupils aboard who ranged from 5 to 18 years old, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

A specialized medical assistance response team from Erie County Medical Center was dispatched to the scene to evaluate the children, City of Tonawanda Police said.

None was determined to be injured, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, City of Tonawanda Police said. She was identified as Elizabeth L. Allen-Ball, 50, of the City of Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda Police said.

Allen-Ball was issued a summons for passing a red light and for not having a driver's license, City of Tonawanda Police said.