PENDERGRASS, Otis M.

PENDERGRASS - Otis M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 2, 2018. Beloved husband of Annie (nee Foxworth) Pendergrass; also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 6-9 PM. Mr. Pendergrass was a veteran of the US Army.

