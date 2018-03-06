Pegula daughters open second Healthy Scratch café, this one at Roswell

The daughters of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula have opened their second café in a spot where healthful eating matters a lot: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Healthy Scratch grab-and-go café – in the Scott Bieler Clinical Science Center lobby at Carlton Street and Michigan Avenue – will serve Roswell Park patients, staff, visitors and neighbors the same kind of clean foods that are the cornerstone of the first café, opened in October 2016 in the Shops at HarborCenter.

Fare will incorporate fruits, vegetables and whole grains in the form of healthy food bowls, cold-pressed juices, salads, wraps and more. The 200-square food Roswell café will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

“We believe that a healthy diet has an overwhelming impact on the quality of life,” Jessie and Kelly Pegula posted on The Healthy Scratch Facebook page in announcing the opening.

Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson said, “Many people who have faced cancer, or watched someone close to them go through it, are inspired to want to do everything they can to keep themselves and their families healthy. Conscious eating is a big part of that, and we want everyone who comes to Roswell Park to have easy access to these super foods and juices.”

The Healthy Scratch menu designed for Roswell includes foods identified by the American Institute for Cancer Research as “foods that fight cancer,” hospital officials said. Those include leafy greens, berries, grapes, tomatoes and whole grains. Roswell and Healthy Scratch staffs also look to collaborate on a healthy menu addition, with proceeds to go toward research and patient care at the hospital.

Jessie Pegula credits her healthy, organic eating regimen for part of her success as a professional tennis player. She and her sister also have designed and launched clothing lines under the One Buffalo brand.

The sisters are familiar with several dishes and drinks similar to the ones Healthy Scratch offers – mostly because of what they’ve experienced while dining at their home base of South Florida. They put their own twists on the offerings for their cafés.

The Healthy Scratch hawks its own brand of pressed juices for $8, build-your-own healthy food bowls for $9, and fresh-blended smoothies for $7.75. Kombucha, along with quinoa and kale salads and a variety of wraps, are available to go.

Patrons can build their own healthy food bowl with a base of acai, pitaya, greens or banana cacao, along with the choice of fruits and dry toppings that include bee pollen, cacao, sunflower seeds, granola, hemp, flaxseed, almonds and coconut.

“Boss Dog” – a smoothie made with pineapple, banana and organic apple juice – was inspired by a concoction Terry Pegula drinks every morning, said daughter Kelly.