Niagara Falls woman avoids jail in attack on man

A Niagara Falls woman was placed on five years' probation Monday as an accomplice to a beating for which two men are serving state prison sentences.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided not to incarcerate Jasmine N. Jones, 24, of Garden Avenue, who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with a Nov. 25 attack on Cyston Brundidge of Fourth Street.

Last fall, Murphy imposed a four-year prison term on Terrill D. Pettway, 27, of Steele Circle, Town of Niagara, and a 2 1/2-year sentence on Rondell V. Ralands, 29, of 38th Street. They had pleaded guilty to the same charge as Jones.

Brundidge, who suffered cuts that required 47 stitches to close, was the live-in boyfriend of Ralands' sister.