Niagara Falls 7-Elevens struck by energy drink thieves

A thief stole more than $200 in energy drinks from a Niagara Falls 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning about an hour after a suspect with a similar description took $30 in Red Bull from another 7-Eleven store, according to police reports.

The suspect walked out the store at 9101 Niagara Falls Blvd. at 2:13 a.m. with a shopping basket full of about 30 cans of Red Bull and nine boxes of 5-hour Energy drinks, according to one police report.

That larceny happened at the same time another officer was writing up a report about a larceny of roughly nine cans of Red Bull at the 7-Eleven near Pine Avenue and 15th Street. The thief put the cans in a backpack at about 1:15 a.m. and walked out of the store, according to another report.

In each case, the reports said the suspect in the other larceny case had "matching descriptions." The suspect was described as a black male, roughly 40 years old who was 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3. The descriptions of the suspects' clothing varied slightly in the reports. And one said he had a goatee while the other described only a mustache.