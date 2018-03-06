MOSS, Walter W., Sr.

MOSS - Walter W., Sr. Of Buffalo, NY, March 3, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Hazel (nee Kuhn) Moss; loving father of Walter (Kim) and Patrick (Stephanie) Moss; cherished grandfather of Mark and Sean; dearest brother of Patricia (late Jack) Pennel, Evelyn (late Eugene) McNamara, James Moss, Joanne (Thomas) Mattingly, Donald Moss, late Richard (Teri) Moss, and late Nora (late Robert) McNamara; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 5-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). Mr. Moss was a Marine veteran during the Korean War. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com