MONACO, Mary C. (Smith)

March 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Monaco. Daughter of the late James and Mary Smith. Sister of Kenneth (late Sally) and the late James (late Angie), William (Judith), and Diane (late Thomas) Cordier. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Wednesday 2-7 PM. Prayers Thursday 9 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo.