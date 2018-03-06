MISIAK, Frances D. (Swidersky)

MISIAK - Frances D. (nee Swidersky)

Of Buffalo, NY, March 2, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Misiak; dearest mother of Sandra, Joseph, Richard (Cheryl) and Michelle Misiak; grandmother of Todd (Shirley) Patterson, Nicole Turchiarelli, Danielle (David) Mancuso, Roxanne Misiak and Amanda (Tyler) Crosby; also survived by great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, Thursday, March 8, 2018, at 9:30 AM. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com