Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie team up for Darien Lake date

Buffalo's summer concert season just got a bit busier with the announcement that Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie's co-headlining tour will include a stop on Aug. 12 at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (9993 Alleghany Road, Darien).

The musicians announced the tour on their websites and via social media. Manson is making a quick return to the area as the longtime shock rocker recently played a sold-out Rapids Theatre last month. He continued his back-on-track hot streak last year with the release of his well-received album "Heaven Upside Down."

As for Zombie, the hard rocker turned horror filmmaker announced last year that he has begun working on his seventh studio album, the follow-up to 2016's economically titled "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser," so don't be surprised to hear new material when he takes the Darien stage.

This summer's 30-date tour, dubbed “The TWINS OF EVIL: The Second Coming Tour 2018," will be the second time the pair has teamed up. Manson and Zombie previously hit the road together six years ago for the first installment of their "Twins of Evil" tour.

Advance tickets are $29.50 to $99.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24 through LiveNation, Ticketmaster or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Look for presale opportunities starting March 19.