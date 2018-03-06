MALKIEWICZ, Louis J. "Lou"

Malkiewicz - Louis J. "Lou" March 4, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Villari) Malkiewicz; and loving cousin of Lillian Villari; also survived by several aunts and uncles. Friends will be received 4-7:30 PM, Wednesday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca (716-674-5776), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:30 PM. Interment private, flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the People, Inc. or Cantalician Center, where Louis sat on the Board of Directors. Share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.