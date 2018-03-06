Nominations sought for Niagara Falls Volunteer Hall of Fame

Know someone special? Friday is the deadline for nominations of Niagara Falls residents who have made a significant impact in the lives of others through a longstanding commitment to community service.

Eligible candidates for the second annual Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards must also have a minimum of 15 years of community service, but it does not have to be with just one organization. The honor may be awarded posthumously and an individual may be nominated multiple times, however, Hall of Fame status can only be achieved once.

The award is organized by Congressman Brian Higgins, Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster and Niagara University’s IMPACT/ReNU Niagara program.

The deadline to nominate candidates is 5 p.m. Friday. More information and nomination forms are available through the ReNU Niagara website at: https://levesqueinstitute.niagara.edu/impact/renu-niagara/livenf-volunteer-fair.

A committee will review all submissions and make final recommendations and winners will be announced at the 2018 LiveNF Volunteer Fair. Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees are recognized on plaques displayed in City Hall.

The 2018 LiveNF Volunteer Fair is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. March 28 at the Niagara Community Center, 530 66th St., Niagara Falls. It will include a variety of local organizations in need of volunteers to support their missions. Organizations interested in participating in the event should register at: https://levesqueinstitute.niagara.edu/impact/renu-niagara/livenf-volunteer-fair.

In addition to the Volunteer Fair, Niagara University will be offering a special edition of “Books, Balls and Blocks” that day at the Community Center. This is a children’s educational program that also presents opportunities for early childhood and literacy screenings. Funded by the United Way of Greater Niagara, the program’s activities – games, art activities and interactive stories – will also run from 4 to 7 p.m. and are designed for children between the ages of 4 months and 6 years old.