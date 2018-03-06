Lockport man arrested on charges including Leandra's Law violation

A man allegedly driving recklessly with five children under 10 years old in his vehicle was arrested by State Police Saturday on Ruhlman Road in Lockport, State Police said.

Troopers arrested Alexander C. Ruof-Brown, 26, of Lockport, on charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a stimulant and aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, State Police said.

Ruof-Brown was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, State Police said. He was issued traffic tickets, State Police said.

At about 10:43 p.m., troopers received a call from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office about a motorist driving recklessly on Transit Road in the Town of Lockport, State Police said.

Troopers located a 2016 Nissan allegedly speeding through a parking lot and stopped the vehicle on Ruhlman Road, State Police said.

Ruof-Brown was administered field sobriety tests, which he failed, State Police said.

Five children, ages 2 to 9, were allegedly in Ruof-Brown's vehicle, State Police said.

During a search, troopers allegedly found a loaded handgun, powder cocaine, over 82 grams of marijuana, numerous Alprazolam pills, a digital scale and empty glassine baggies, State Police said.