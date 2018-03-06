Letter: When exactly is a good time to talk about school shooting?

When exactly is a good time to talk about school shooting?

I just listened to House Speaker Paul Ryan, et al, make a plea for us to not talk about the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., because now is the time to mourn, and to talk about it now would be crass politicizing of a tragedy. I would honor that sentiment if Ryan could remind me of what Congress has accomplished or has attempted to accomplish since the deaths at Las Vegas.

The bump stock bill has died in committee and Congress has been too busy to discuss any other legislation that would make Americans safer. Ryan and his friends are like the keeners in a wake who are hired to show up and mourn and then go home and wait to be called again. A quote from your mentor, Mr. Ryan, “There can be no justification for choosing any part of that which one knows to be evil.”

Ken Padak

Depew