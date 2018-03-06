Letter: Perhaps grim autopsy photos would deliver critical message

Perhaps grim autopsy photos would deliver critical message

Sen. Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, says that the most effective way to motivate a jury is to show them autopsy photos of the murdered victims. Although awful to see, the media must stop protecting us from pictures of our murdered children.

Pictures of napalmed children helped end the Vietnam War. We are in a war against mass murder. Let the public and our legislators see what these semiautomatic assault weapons really do the children’s bodies. And then see what happens!

Arlene Burrows, Ph.D.

Williamsville