KRAKOWSKI, Joanne M. "JoJo"

KRAKOWSKI - Joanne M. "JoJo"

Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 4, 2018; mother of Mark Kumpf and Jenine (Dustin) Schauman; grandmother of Nicole Schauman, Dustin Jr. Schauman, Jewelee Schauman, Devon Schauman and CaraLynn Kumpf; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Krakowski; dear sister of Thomas (Deborah) Krakowski; aunt of Tanya and Tracy; special companion of John Bartkowiak, Jr. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com