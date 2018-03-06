KOCH, Wilbur F.

KOCH - Wilbur F. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 2, 2018. Loving husband of Rose Marie (nee Mingarelli) Koch; devoted father of William F. Koch and David M. Koch; loving son of the late Henry and Florence Koch; predeceased by several brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday morning where the funeral service will be held at 9 o'clock. Mr. Koch was a Navy veteran of WWII, also a retired member of the Teamsters local 375. A special thank you to all of the staff at Garden Gate Nursing Home for their love and care they showed Wilbur. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com