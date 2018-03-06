KENNEDY, Keely

KENNEDY - Keely March 5, 2018 of the Cattaraugus Indian Territory at the age of 48 years. Loving mother of Isabella "Goobs" Silverheels. Beloved owner of "Pickles". Sister of Kevin Kennedy (Luana Halftown). Aunt of Tristan and Trevor Kennedy. Also survived by many, many friends. Keely was a former employee of the Seneca Nation, member of the CIRVFD Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Bear Clan. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where funeral services will be held at 4 PM.