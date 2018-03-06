KAHN, Theodore "Ted"

March 4, 2018 of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne Kahn. Devoted father of Peggy (Thomas) Sullivan and Terry (Frank) Menza. Loving grandfather of Brandon Fink, Alyssa and Breanna Menza. Dear friend of Eva Posner and Diana Larkin. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Thursday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Art and Myron Gross Fund c/o Temple Beth Zion or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Please visit the family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com