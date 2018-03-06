Jamestown man faces drugs, weapons charges following chase

A Jamestown man faces weapons and drug possession charges after police caught up with him following a foot chase Tuesday, according to Jamestown Police.

According to Jamestown Police, city officers and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force stopped Douglas J. Wood shortly before 3 p.m. on West 6th Street and Fairview Avenue, on the suspicion he was in alleged possession of a revolver handgun.

Wood attempted to flee when officers approached him, according to police. Wood was apprehended after a brief chase and began struggling with officers, Jamestown Police said.

Wood was found to be in possession of a loaded .357 revolver handgun and a small quantity of methamphetamine, Jamestown Police said.

Wood was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, Jamestown Police said.