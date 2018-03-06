Share this article

Homeroom Announcements: Tuesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Tuesday

1. Boys basketball - Section VI overall Class A & B finals at Buffalo State

The last two boys basketball champions will be determined tonight, joining Niagara Falls (AA), Tapestry (C) and East (D) in Saturday's Far West Regionals back at Buffalo State.

High School Extra: Two sectional finals tonight at Buffalo State

  • Class B: Olean (B-1) vs. Health Sciences (B-2), 6 p.m.

The top two small schools in Western New York square off in a highly-anticipated matchup. No. 1 and defending-champ Health Sciences (19-4) features one of the top players in the area in Tennessee-bound Davonte Gaines. Buffalo State is No. 2 Olean's (22-1) home away from home, winning its 10th B-1 title since 2002 on Saturday.

Barbara's memory lives on as Olean captures Class B-1 basketball title, will face Health Sciences next

Gaines takes charge in leading Health Sciences to second straight sectional title

  • Class A: West Seneca West (A-1) vs. South Park (A-2), 7:45 p.m.

The Indians (23-0) remained the lone undefeated team in Western New York Saturday by beating Williamsville South in four overtimes in one of the best local high school basketball games ever. Anthony Mack's triple-double led the Sparks (14-9) to their first sectional title since 1985.

Unbeaten West Seneca West rallies, topples South in 4 OT thriller to claim A-1 title

South Park wins it going away to end Section VI championship drought

Sunday's roundup

Williamsville South blows by Hamburg, wins fifth straight Class A-1 championship

Amherst girls basketball repeats in Class A-2, sets up rematch with Williamsville South

Fredonia beats rival Dunkirk, goes back-to-back in B-1 girls basketball

Southwestern comes back to beat Wilson for B-2 girls basketball crown

High School Extra: Canisius quartet wins state swim title

High school scores & schedules (March 4)

