Homeroom Announcements: Tuesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Tuesday

1. Boys basketball - Section VI overall Class A & B finals at Buffalo State

The last two boys basketball champions will be determined tonight, joining Niagara Falls (AA), Tapestry (C) and East (D) in Saturday's Far West Regionals back at Buffalo State.

Class B: Olean (B-1) vs. Health Sciences (B-2), 6 p.m.

The top two small schools in Western New York square off in a highly-anticipated matchup. No. 1 and defending-champ Health Sciences (19-4) features one of the top players in the area in Tennessee-bound Davonte Gaines. Buffalo State is No. 2 Olean's (22-1) home away from home, winning its 10th B-1 title since 2002 on Saturday.

Class A: West Seneca West (A-1) vs. South Park (A-2), 7:45 p.m.

The Indians (23-0) remained the lone undefeated team in Western New York Saturday by beating Williamsville South in four overtimes in one of the best local high school basketball games ever. Anthony Mack's triple-double led the Sparks (14-9) to their first sectional title since 1985.

