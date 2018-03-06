HEICHBERGER, Norbert N.

HEICHBERGER - Norbert N. March 3, 2018, age 90, beloved husband of 67 years to Ruth (nee Schweikart) Heichberger; dear father of Sheryl (Steven) Baum, Janice (Steven) Stutzman, Lois Heichberger, Michael Heichberger and Timothy (Adair Green) Heichberger; loving grandfather of eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; brother of Dr. Robert (Elaine) Heichberger and the late Erma (Carl) Meyer; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:30 AM at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4536 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Interment will be in Colden Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Everyone please assemble at church. Norbert was a lifelong farmer, a rural mail carrier and enjoyed hunting and ice fishing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norbert's memory to the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund or Boston Emergency Squad, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com