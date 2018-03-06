Hamburg boat launch to open just in time for walleye season

The Town of Hamburg plans to reopen the town boat launch in time for walleye fishing season this year.

The future of the launch was questionable after a pylon floated away in August during a storm, and the launch closed early after waves carried sand close to shore, making it too shallow for boats.

Highway Superintendent Ted Casey said money in the budget and from state grants will fund the replacement of the pylon. He said the area also will be dredged. The target date to finish the work is April 15, and barring unforeseen problems, the launch will open by May 1, he said.

Supervisor James M. Shaw said whether the launch will open in future years is not known. Launch fees generated $18,000, while expenses for it were budgeted at $60,000 last year.