GREAVES, Kenneth H.

GREAVES - Kenneth H. Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 4, 2018; beloved husband of 61 years to Joy M. (nee Potts) Greaves; devoted father of Jane (Michael) Fillmore and Kevin (Lynn) Greaves; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Justin, Kevin, Alyssa, Olivia and the late Kyle; loving son of the late William and Elizabeth Greaves; dear brother of the late Alice (late Ralph), Thomas (late Dolores), Anita, Winifred (late Samuel), John (Genevieve) and Arthur (late Joan). Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203, in the name of Kyle Greaves. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com