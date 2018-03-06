Gasport man convicted of Lockport burglary try

A Niagara County Court jury on Monday convicted a Gasport man of trying to break into a Town of Lockport home at about noon May 19.

Hugh R. Jackson, 62, of Main Street, Gasport, was found guilty of attempted second-degree burglary and three other counts for cutting the screen out of the deck door of a house on Locust Street Extension.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin D. Canali said the homeowner confronted Jackson, who fled. A police dog found Jackson about an hour later, drinking beer in some nearby brush.

Defense attorney Alan J. Roscetti conceded Jackson cut the screen but contended he didn't intend to enter the house. Judge Matthew J. Murphy III scheduled sentencing April 25.