A Closer Look: Curtis Hall, the former Coplon Mansion, at Daemen College

Photo: 1 / 47

Curtis Hall on the Daemen College campus was built by Joseph and David Coplon in 1918-19 as a residence for them and their parents, philanthropists Rosa and Samuel Coplon The mansion was converted to apartments in 1935. The property was purchased by Rosary Hill College in 1956, which changed its name to Daemen College in 1976. In 1990 Daemen College dedicated the building as the Patricia E. Curtis Hall. The mansion, now used for the physician assistant, psychology and social work faculty offices, was designated a local historic landmark by the Amherst Town Board in 2007.