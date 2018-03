Made in WNY: Jamestown's Superior Bat Company

Five Hundred Seneca atrium. Colin Gordon Photography ." alt="Before she left to create Step Out Buffalo with her father, Emily met Paul at work, their passion for food binding them together. Over the years, their friendship grew into a strong relationship — and the two married on July 22, 2017, a day they created to be uniquely them. Colin Gordon Photography ." src="http://s3.amazonaws.com/bncore/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Emily-Paul-7.jpg"/>

Photo: 1 / 16

Spring is just about here, the snow will finally melt from baseball diamonds, and the crack of the baseball bat will fill the air. It's an especially sweet sound for Superior Bat Co., a Jamestown company tucked away in an old factory that makes wooden baseball bats under the brand name A-Bat. – Matt Glynn