Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan (17) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott (23) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) deflects the puck into the net past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) for a goal in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres center Scott Wilson (20) blocks the view of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) for a goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville (29) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) skate with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres left wing Benoit Pouliot (67) skate with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skate with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) takes a shot in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres center Kyle Criscuolo (51) takes a shot on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) while being checked by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville (29) blocks Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) while getting checked by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brendan Guhle (45) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (28) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) in the first period.
Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) skates in the first period.
Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) skates with the puck in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres center Kyle Criscuolo (51) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) in the first period.
Toronto Maple Leafs fans packed the house today in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) high sticks Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) makes a save on a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) in the first period.
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) makes a save in the first period.
Toronto Maple Leafs fans in the third period.
Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) skates with the puck in the third period.
Buffalo Sabres center Jacob Josefson (10) skates with the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) in the third period.
Buffalo Sabres center Jacob Josefson (10) takes a shot on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in the third period.
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) makes a save on a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) in the third period.
Buffalo Sabres center Johan Larsson (22) scores a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in the third period.
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) gets tripped by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in the third period.
