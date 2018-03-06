Full 2018 NFL Draft order released; Bills have eight picks

Following the coin flip to break a tie for the No. 9 pick and the addition of compensatory picks, the NFL has now released the full 2018 draft order.

The Bills own eight picks:

Round 1: 21 and 22 (from Kansas City)

Round 2: 53 and 56 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3: 96 (from Philadelphia)

Round 4: 121

Round 5: 155 and 158 (from Jacksonville)

Here is the pick-by-pick rundown:

ROUND 1

1- 1- 1 Cleveland

1- 2- 2 New York Giants

1- 3- 3 Indianapolis

1- 4- 4 Cleveland from Houston

1- 5- 5 Denver

1- 6- 6 New York Jets

1- 7- 7 Tampa Bay

1- 8- 8 Chicago

1- 9- 9 San Francisco

1-10-10 Oakland

1-11-11 Miami

1-12-12 Cincinnati

1-13-13 Washington

1-14-14 Green Bay

1-15-15 Arizona

1-16-16 Baltimore

1-17-17 Los Angeles Chargers

1-18-18 Seattle

1-19-19 Dallas

1-20-20 Detroit

1-21-21 Buffalo

1-22-22 Buffalo from Kansas City

1-23-23 Los Angeles Rams

1-24-24 Carolina

1-25-25 Tennessee

1-26-26 Atlanta

1-27-27 New Orleans

1-28-28 Pittsburgh

1-29-29 Jacksonville

1-30-30 Minnesota

1-31-31 New England

1-32-32 Philadelphia

ROUND 2

2- 1-33 Cleveland

2- 2-34 New York Giants

2- 3-35 Cleveland from Houston

2- 4-36 Indianapolis

2- 5-37 New York Jets

2- 6-38 Tampa Bay

2- 7-39 Chicago

2- 8-40 Denver

2- 9-41 Oakland

2-10-42 Miami

2-11-43 New England from San Francisco

2-12-44 Washington

2-13-45 Green Bay

2-14-46 Cincinnati

2-15-47 Arizona

2-16-48 Los Angeles Chargers

2-17-49 New York Jets from Seattle

2-18-50 Dallas

2-19-51 Detroit

2-20-52 Baltimore

2-21-53 Buffalo

2-22-54 Kansas City

2-23-55 Carolina

2-24-56 Buffalo from Los Angeles Rams

2-25-57 Tennessee

2-26-58 Atlanta

2-27-59 San Francisco from New Orleans

2-28-60 Pittsburgh

2-29-61 Jacksonville

2-30-62 Minnesota

2-31-63 New England

2-32-64 Cleveland from Philadelphia

ROUND 3

3- 1-65 Cleveland

3- 2-66 New York Giants

3- 3-67 Indianapolis

3- 4-68 Houston

3- 5-69 Tampa Bay

3- 6-70 San Francisco from Chicago

3- 7-71 Denver

3- 8-72 New York Jets

3- 9-73 Miami

3-10-74 San Francisco

3-11-75 Oakland

3-12-76 Green Bay

3-13-77 Cincinnati

3-14-78 Washington

3-15-79 Arizona

3-16-80 Houston from Seattle

3-17-81 Dallas

3-18-82 Detroit

3-19-83 Baltimore

3-20-84 Los Angeles Chargers

3-21-85 Carolina from Buffalo

3-22-86 Kansas City

3-23-87 Los Angeles Rams

3-24-88 Carolina

3-25-89 Tennessee

3-26-90 Atlanta

3-27-91 New Orleans

3-28-92 Pittsburgh

3-29-93 Jacksonville

3-30-94 Minnesota

3-31-95 New England

3-32-96 Buffalo from Philadelphia

3-33-97 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

3-34-98 Houston (Compensatory Selection)

3-35-99 Denver (Compensatory Selection)

3-36-100 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 4

4- 1-101 Cleveland

4- 2-102 New York Giants

4- 3-103 Houston

4- 4-104 Indianapolis

4- 5-105 Chicago

4- 6-106 Denver

4- 7-107 New York Jets

4- 8-108 Tampa Bay

4- 9-109 Denver from San Francisco

4-10-110 Oakland

4-11-111 Miami

4-12-112 Cincinnati

4-13-113 Washington

4-14-114 Green Bay

4-15-115 Chicago from Arizona

4-16-116 Dallas

4-17-117 Detroit

4-18-118 Baltimore

4-19-119 Los Angeles Chargers

4-20-120 Seattle

4-21-121 Buffalo

4-22-122 Kansas City

4-23-123 Cleveland from Carolina

4-24-124 Los Angeles Rams

4-25-125 Tennessee

4-26-126 Atlanta

4-27-127 New Orleans

4-28-128 San Francisco from Pittsburgh

4-29-129 Jacksonville

4-30-130 Philadelphia from Minnesota

4-31-131 Miami from New England through Philadelphia

4-32-132 Philadelphia

4-33-133 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

4-34-134 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

4-35-135 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

4-36-136 New England (Compensatory Selection)

4-37-137 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 5

5- 1-138 Cleveland

5- 2-139 New York Giants

5- 3-140 Indianapolis

5- 4-141 Seattle from Houston

5- 5-142 Denver

5- 6-143 San Francisco from New York Jets

5- 7-144 Tampa Bay

5- 8-145 Chicago

5- 9-146 Seattle from Oakland

5-10-147 New Orleans from Miami

5-11-148 Pittsburgh from San Francisco

5-12-149 Washington

5-13-150 Green Bay

5-14-151 Cincinnati

5-15-152 Arizona

5-16-153 Detroit

5-17-154 Baltimore

5-18-155 Los Angeles Chargers

5-19-156 Philadelphia from Seattle

5-20-157 New York Jets from Dallas

5-21-158 Buffalo

5-22-159 Cleveland from Kansas City

5-23-160 Los Angeles Rams

5-24-161 Carolina

5-25-162 Tennessee

5-26-163 Denver from Atlanta

5-27-164 New Orleans

5-28-165 Pittsburgh

5-29-166 Buffalo from Jacksonville

5-30-167 Minnesota

5-31-168 Seattle from New England

5-32-169 Philadelphia

5-33-170 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)

5-34-171 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

5-35-172 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

5-36-173 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

5-37-174 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 6

6- 1-175 Cleveland

6- 2-176 New York Giants

6- 3-177 Houston

6- 4-178 Indianapolis

6- 5-179 New York Jets

6- 6-180 Tampa Bay

6- 7-181 Chicago

6- 8-182 Denver

6- 9-183 Miami

6-10-184 San Francisco

6-11-185 Oakland

6-12-186 Green Bay6-13-187 Cincinnati

6-14-188 Washington

6-15-189 New Orleans from Arizona

6-16-190 Baltimore

6-17-191 Los Angeles Chargers

6-18-192 Oakland from Seattle

6-19-193 Dallas

6-20-194 Los Angeles Rams from Detroit

6-21-195 Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo

6-22-196 Kansas City

6-23-197 Carolina

6-24-198 Los Angeles Rams

6-25-199 Tennessee

6-26-200 Atlanta

6-27-201 New Orleans

6-28-202 Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh

6-29-203 Jacksonville

6-30-204 Minnesota

6-31-205 New England

6-32-206 Philadelphia

6-33-207 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-208 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-209 Kansas City (Compensatory Selection)

6-36-210 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-211 Houston (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-212 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-213 Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-214 Houston (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-215 Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-216 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)

6-43-217 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)

6-44-218 Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 7

7- 1-219 Cleveland

7- 2-220 Pittsburgh from New York Giants

7- 3-221 Indianapolis

7- 4-222 Houston

7- 5-223 Miami from Tampa Bay

7- 6-224 Chicago

7- 7-225 Denver

7- 8-226 Seattle from New York Jets

7- 9-227 San Francisco

7-10-228 Oakland

7-11-229 Miami

7-12-230 Jacksonville from Cincinnati

7-13-231 Washington

7-14-232 Green Bay

7-15-233 Kansas City from Arizona

7-16-234 Carolina from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo

7-17-235 New York Jets from Seattle

7-18-236 Dallas

7-19-237 Detroit

7-20-238 Baltimore

7-21-239 Green Bay from Buffalo

7-22-240 San Francisco from Kansas City

7-23-241 Washington from Los Angeles Rams

7-24-242 Carolina

7-25-243 Kansas City from Tennessee

7-26-244 Atlanta

7-27-245 New Orleans

7-28-246 Pittsburgh

7-29-247 Jacksonville

7-30-248 Seattle from Minnesota

7-31-249 Cincinnati from New England

7-32-250 Seattle from Philadelphia through Seattle and New England

7-33-251 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

7-34-252 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)

7-35-253 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)

7-36-254 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

7-37-255 Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)

7-38-256 Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)