Full 2018 NFL Draft order released; Bills have eight picks
Following the coin flip to break a tie for the No. 9 pick and the addition of compensatory picks, the NFL has now released the full 2018 draft order.
The Bills own eight picks:
Round 1: 21 and 22 (from Kansas City)
Round 2: 53 and 56 (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 3: 96 (from Philadelphia)
Round 4: 121
Round 5: 155 and 158 (from Jacksonville)
Here is the pick-by-pick rundown:
ROUND 1
1- 1- 1 Cleveland
1- 2- 2 New York Giants
1- 3- 3 Indianapolis
1- 4- 4 Cleveland from Houston
1- 5- 5 Denver
1- 6- 6 New York Jets
1- 7- 7 Tampa Bay
1- 8- 8 Chicago
1- 9- 9 San Francisco
1-10-10 Oakland
1-11-11 Miami
1-12-12 Cincinnati
1-13-13 Washington
1-14-14 Green Bay
1-15-15 Arizona
1-16-16 Baltimore
1-17-17 Los Angeles Chargers
1-18-18 Seattle
1-19-19 Dallas
1-20-20 Detroit
1-21-21 Buffalo
1-22-22 Buffalo from Kansas City
1-23-23 Los Angeles Rams
1-24-24 Carolina
1-25-25 Tennessee
1-26-26 Atlanta
1-27-27 New Orleans
1-28-28 Pittsburgh
1-29-29 Jacksonville
1-30-30 Minnesota
1-31-31 New England
1-32-32 Philadelphia
Is moving up in the draft for a QB too pricey for the Bills?
ROUND 2
2- 1-33 Cleveland
2- 2-34 New York Giants
2- 3-35 Cleveland from Houston
2- 4-36 Indianapolis
2- 5-37 New York Jets
2- 6-38 Tampa Bay
2- 7-39 Chicago
2- 8-40 Denver
2- 9-41 Oakland
2-10-42 Miami
2-11-43 New England from San Francisco
2-12-44 Washington
2-13-45 Green Bay
2-14-46 Cincinnati
2-15-47 Arizona
2-16-48 Los Angeles Chargers
2-17-49 New York Jets from Seattle
2-18-50 Dallas
2-19-51 Detroit
2-20-52 Baltimore
2-21-53 Buffalo
2-22-54 Kansas City
2-23-55 Carolina
2-24-56 Buffalo from Los Angeles Rams
2-25-57 Tennessee
2-26-58 Atlanta
2-27-59 San Francisco from New Orleans
2-28-60 Pittsburgh
2-29-61 Jacksonville
2-30-62 Minnesota
2-31-63 New England
2-32-64 Cleveland from Philadelphia
ROUND 3
3- 1-65 Cleveland
3- 2-66 New York Giants
3- 3-67 Indianapolis
3- 4-68 Houston
3- 5-69 Tampa Bay
3- 6-70 San Francisco from Chicago
3- 7-71 Denver
3- 8-72 New York Jets
3- 9-73 Miami
3-10-74 San Francisco
3-11-75 Oakland
3-12-76 Green Bay
3-13-77 Cincinnati
3-14-78 Washington
3-15-79 Arizona
3-16-80 Houston from Seattle
3-17-81 Dallas
3-18-82 Detroit
3-19-83 Baltimore
3-20-84 Los Angeles Chargers
3-21-85 Carolina from Buffalo
3-22-86 Kansas City
3-23-87 Los Angeles Rams
3-24-88 Carolina
3-25-89 Tennessee
3-26-90 Atlanta
3-27-91 New Orleans
3-28-92 Pittsburgh
3-29-93 Jacksonville
3-30-94 Minnesota
3-31-95 New England
3-32-96 Buffalo from Philadelphia
3-33-97 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
3-34-98 Houston (Compensatory Selection)
3-35-99 Denver (Compensatory Selection)
3-36-100 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
ROUND 4
4- 1-101 Cleveland
4- 2-102 New York Giants
4- 3-103 Houston
4- 4-104 Indianapolis
4- 5-105 Chicago
4- 6-106 Denver
4- 7-107 New York Jets
4- 8-108 Tampa Bay
4- 9-109 Denver from San Francisco
4-10-110 Oakland
4-11-111 Miami
4-12-112 Cincinnati
4-13-113 Washington
4-14-114 Green Bay
4-15-115 Chicago from Arizona
4-16-116 Dallas
4-17-117 Detroit
4-18-118 Baltimore
4-19-119 Los Angeles Chargers
4-20-120 Seattle
4-21-121 Buffalo
4-22-122 Kansas City
4-23-123 Cleveland from Carolina
4-24-124 Los Angeles Rams
4-25-125 Tennessee
4-26-126 Atlanta
4-27-127 New Orleans
4-28-128 San Francisco from Pittsburgh
4-29-129 Jacksonville
4-30-130 Philadelphia from Minnesota
4-31-131 Miami from New England through Philadelphia
4-32-132 Philadelphia
4-33-133 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
4-34-134 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
4-35-135 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
4-36-136 New England (Compensatory Selection)
4-37-137 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
ROUND 5
5- 1-138 Cleveland
5- 2-139 New York Giants
5- 3-140 Indianapolis
5- 4-141 Seattle from Houston
5- 5-142 Denver
5- 6-143 San Francisco from New York Jets
5- 7-144 Tampa Bay
5- 8-145 Chicago
5- 9-146 Seattle from Oakland
5-10-147 New Orleans from Miami
5-11-148 Pittsburgh from San Francisco
5-12-149 Washington
5-13-150 Green Bay
5-14-151 Cincinnati
5-15-152 Arizona
5-16-153 Detroit
5-17-154 Baltimore
5-18-155 Los Angeles Chargers
5-19-156 Philadelphia from Seattle
5-20-157 New York Jets from Dallas
5-21-158 Buffalo
5-22-159 Cleveland from Kansas City
5-23-160 Los Angeles Rams
5-24-161 Carolina
5-25-162 Tennessee
5-26-163 Denver from Atlanta
5-27-164 New Orleans
5-28-165 Pittsburgh
5-29-166 Buffalo from Jacksonville
5-30-167 Minnesota
5-31-168 Seattle from New England
5-32-169 Philadelphia
5-33-170 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
5-34-171 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
5-35-172 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
5-36-173 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
5-37-174 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
ROUND 6
6- 1-175 Cleveland
6- 2-176 New York Giants
6- 3-177 Houston
6- 4-178 Indianapolis
6- 5-179 New York Jets
6- 6-180 Tampa Bay
6- 7-181 Chicago
6- 8-182 Denver
6- 9-183 Miami
6-10-184 San Francisco
6-11-185 Oakland
6-12-186 Green Bay6-13-187 Cincinnati
6-14-188 Washington
6-15-189 New Orleans from Arizona
6-16-190 Baltimore
6-17-191 Los Angeles Chargers
6-18-192 Oakland from Seattle
6-19-193 Dallas
6-20-194 Los Angeles Rams from Detroit
6-21-195 Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo
6-22-196 Kansas City
6-23-197 Carolina
6-24-198 Los Angeles Rams
6-25-199 Tennessee
6-26-200 Atlanta
6-27-201 New Orleans
6-28-202 Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh
6-29-203 Jacksonville
6-30-204 Minnesota
6-31-205 New England
6-32-206 Philadelphia
6-33-207 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
6-34-208 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
6-35-209 Kansas City (Compensatory Selection)
6-36-210 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
6-37-211 Houston (Compensatory Selection)
6-38-212 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
6-39-213 Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
6-40-214 Houston (Compensatory Selection)
6-41-215 Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)
6-42-216 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
6-43-217 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
6-44-218 Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
ROUND 7
7- 1-219 Cleveland
7- 2-220 Pittsburgh from New York Giants
7- 3-221 Indianapolis
7- 4-222 Houston
7- 5-223 Miami from Tampa Bay
7- 6-224 Chicago
7- 7-225 Denver
7- 8-226 Seattle from New York Jets
7- 9-227 San Francisco
7-10-228 Oakland
7-11-229 Miami
7-12-230 Jacksonville from Cincinnati
7-13-231 Washington
7-14-232 Green Bay
7-15-233 Kansas City from Arizona
7-16-234 Carolina from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo
7-17-235 New York Jets from Seattle
7-18-236 Dallas
7-19-237 Detroit
7-20-238 Baltimore
7-21-239 Green Bay from Buffalo
7-22-240 San Francisco from Kansas City
7-23-241 Washington from Los Angeles Rams
7-24-242 Carolina
7-25-243 Kansas City from Tennessee
7-26-244 Atlanta
7-27-245 New Orleans
7-28-246 Pittsburgh
7-29-247 Jacksonville
7-30-248 Seattle from Minnesota
7-31-249 Cincinnati from New England
7-32-250 Seattle from Philadelphia through Seattle and New England
7-33-251 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
7-34-252 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
7-35-253 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
7-36-254 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
7-37-255 Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)
7-38-256 Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)
Story topics: 2018 NFL Draft/ bills draft picks/ NFL Draft/ NFL draft picks
Share this article