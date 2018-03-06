Former Club Infinity of Clarence owes $873,000 in unpaid state taxes

Club Infinity, the concert venue on Main Street in Clarence that closed five years ago, owes New York nearly $873,000 in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest, the state Department of Taxation and Finance reported.

The department last week filed an $802,373 tax warrant against Club Infinity of Clarence LLC. The full amount owed, as of now, is $872,774, a debt dating back to 2011, said department spokesman James Gazzale. Club Infinity manager Kenneth Shelley did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Located at 8166 Main St., just east of Transit Road, Club Infinity was known for hosting weekly Thursday Country Night line-dancing parties and for booking a wide range of shows. After Club Infinity's 2013 closing, the building housed Howdy's and Nashvilles 2 but has been vacant since 2016.

Casilio Cos. has a pending lease for the property, said real estate agent Carolyn C. Vinci.