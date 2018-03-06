FLAIG, Donald E.

FLAIG - Donald E. Of Kenmore, March 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Nancy Oberlander Flaig; dear father of Donald E. Flaig II and Michael (Murrlene) Flaig; loving grandfather of Katarina and Daniel Flaig; brother of the late Mary Lou Herbeck and the late Richard Flaig; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore on Thursday from 3-7 PM where a Funeral will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church will be held at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenmore Volunteer Fire Dept., 16 Nash Rd., Kenmore, 14217 are preferred. Online condolences may be share at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com