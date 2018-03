In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss the question of ownership's attention.

Rundown

0:00 Question posed about Pegulas paying more attention to the Bills than Sabres

2:23 Wins and losses don't indicate commitment

4:40 Scouting is in Terry Pegula's DNA

8:05 Two-minute drill – Did the Bills offer second-pick for Nick Foles?