Council confirms Lockwood as police commissioner

Byron C. Lockwood is officially Buffalo's new police commissioner.

He is the 41st person to lead the Buffalo Police Department after being unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the Common Council, while surrounded by family and supporters as well as Deputy Commissioner Kimberly L. Beaty, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, Inspector Joseph Strano and other department brass.

Lockwood, 59, said his top three priorities are getting the department accredited by the state, adopting body cameras and doing more community policing.

“My goal is to have the whole department doing community policing,” he said.

Lockwood, a 34-year veteran of the department, was appointed interim police commissioner Jan. 17 to succeed Daniel Derenda, 58, who retired Jan. 16 after 32 years in the department, seven as commissioner.