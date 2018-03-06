Community sites to get active-shooter training

Active-shooter training is coming to the City of Buffalo recreational facilities.

After a recent scare at a South Buffalo community center which turned out to be a false alarm, and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to implement the training at two indoor pools, eight outdoor pools, five ice rinks, six city-run community centers and about 23 community centers that receive city funding.

The resolution was introduced by South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon and directs the city’s Parks Department to coordinate with the Buffalo Police Department’s SWAT team to provide the training.

Scanlon said he will be discussing the training with Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood, who also was confirmed and sworn in on Tuesday.