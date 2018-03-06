College Roundup: UB's Gunning added to NCAA wrestling lineup

University at Buffalo heavyweight Jake Gunning earned an at-large invitation to the NCAA Wrestling Championship after he posted an overall 17-6 record during the season and went 2-2 with a fourth-place finish in the Mid-American Conference championships. Gunning's selection was announced Tuesday.

Gunning,, a junior from Bethlehem, Pa., will join UB teammate Bryan Lantry, who earned a spot in the 133-pound bracket with his second-place in the MAC championships.

The NCAA will announce seedings and brackets at 6 p.m. today for the championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland March 15-17.

ECC teams in NJCAA swim meet

Erie Community College men's and women's swimming and diving teams will begin competition in the National Junior College Athletic Association championships today in Fort Pierce, Fla.

The host institution is Indian River State College, which can boast what has to be the longest dynasty in collegiate sports. Indian River won its 43rd straight men's NJCAA championship in Buffalo last year.

Three 2017 All-America women swimmers and three on the men's side will be among the ECC swimmers who will compete when competition starts today with five swimming events and 1-meter diving.

Returning women standings for ECC are: Allie DeBiase, (Newfane) Tabytha (Frontier) and Alexis Slimak (West Seneca East).

The men are: Brad Zifra (Springville), Charlie May (East Aurora) and Mike Oldman (Grand Island).

In addition, coach Phil Schneider is looking for strong performances for Haley Roblee (Pioneer) in women's events and Jonathan Pilat (West Seneca East) and Casey Rosinski (Lake Shore) among the men.

ECC finished ninth in 2017. Genesee CC was eighth and Jamestown CC was 10th. Swimmers from 13 colleges competed last year.

Kats await opponent in regionals

Erie Community College, the No. 2 seed, has a bye into the semifinals of the NJCAA Region III, Division II men's basketball championship this weekend at Monroe CC in Rochester.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, ECC (16-9, 10-5 WNY Conference) will face the winner of the 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal between No. 5 Mercyhurst North East and No. 3 Genesee CC. ECC won two of three games against Genesee and defeated Mercyhurst North East twice, including a 105-103 overtime decision.

No. 1 Monroe will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of Friday night's game between No. 4 Niagara County CC and CC of Rhode Island. NCCC defeated CCRI, 86-65, when they met in the Genesee Holiday Classic in December. Laterrance Reed (Canisius) led the Thunder Wolves in that victory with 20 points. Donel Cathcart (Cardinal O'Hara) had 19 points.