Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating safety course in Youngstown

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 3-1 is offering one-day classes on “About Boating Safely” taught by certified instructors on a Saturday in March, April, May, June and July.

Classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday and held again April 21, May 19, June 9 and July 14 at the Officers Club in Fort Niagara, Youngstown. According to a newly adopted state law, all operators and individuals born on or after May 1, 1996, must successfully complete this course to operate a boat in New York waters. Participants may be entitled to a 10 percent discount on boat insurance.

The fee is $40. Contact Marty Laufer at 390-7727 or mdl29@msn.com for more information and reservations. Paddle sport information is included.