Cheektowaga GOP: Democrat Rogowski should step down

The Cheektowaga Republican Committee on Tuesday called for Councilman James P. Rogowski, to resign from office because "he has too many personal distractions to continue as a leader in our community," stated Chairman Don Friedrich in an email.

Rogowski, a four-term councilman and a Democrat, was arrested by West Seneca police on a felony contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection obtained by Rogowski's wife. Rogowski was also charged with menacing in connection with the Feb. 23 incident.

"Over the last few weeks, James Rogowski’s series of bad decisions lead us to question his character and ability to lead Cheektowaga," stated Friedrich. "He owes it to Cheektowaga to do the right thing. It is for this reason that Councilman Rogowski should resign immediately and give his full attention to resolving his family matter.”

The Lockport Board of Education voted last Wednesday to place Rogowski, on leave from his job as a high school technology teacher.