Character winners from last weekend's basketball games

Here are the Cross Training Athletics Character Award winners from the last weekend's Section VI basketball championships. They're selected based on love, faith and integrity of the game.

The honorees are:

Brooke Giardini (All.-Lime.)

Emma Klein (Amherst)

Olivia Smith (Dunkirk)

Allyson Haskell (Franklinville)

Maddy Marsh (Fredonia)

Tara Geary (Hamburg)

Kara Schmidt (Holland)

Erin McLaughlin (Iroquois)

Natalie Angeletti (Panama)

Alanna Dibble (Southwestern)

Lauren Lassiter (Williamsville South)

Emily Kelly (Wilson)

Willard Anderson (East)

Isaac Kopp (Franklinville)

Josiah Haygood (Health Science)

Zack Manzella (JFK)

Jon Park (Lake Shore)

Brandon Gross (Newfane)

Josiah Harris (Niagara Falls)

Josh Bihler (Olean)

Tyler Hind (Randolph)

Anthony Mack (South Park)

Tariq Eubanks (Tapestry)

Alex Wayland (West Seneca West)

Ryan Johnston (Williamsville North)

Robert Richards (Williamsville South)