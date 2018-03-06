Buffalo man charged with felony assault after incident in Lancaster motel

A 21-year-old Buffalo man was arrested overnight and charged with assaulting another man in a room at the Motel 6 Buffalo Airport, Lancaster police said Tuesday.

Jeremy W. Hanks faces a second-degree assault charge after what police described as a domestic incident reported at 3:13 a.m. at the Freeman Road address.

The victim suffered bleeding from his ears, a left eye that was swollen shut and multiple cuts and bruises to his face and head, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Hanks was arrested after being stopped by Amherst police at about 4:10 a.m., Lancaster police said.