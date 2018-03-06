[BN] Blitz newsletter: Would you give up two first-round picks for Nick Foles?

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had an undeniably great postseason, which was capped by a Super Bowl win over the Patriots. But with starting QB Carson Wentz returning from a knee injury, Foles could be made available.

Should the Bills get in on him? ESPN reported that the Eagles would want a package better than a first- and a fourth-round pick. Sports Illustrated went farther, saying the Eagles wouldn't listen to offers that didn't begin with two first-round picks.

From that information, it seems clear that the Eagles do not really want to trade Foles – their ultimate insurance plan – unless they receive an offer that blows their socks off.

It's tempting for the Bills to think about a quarterback whose most recent game was a thorough beatdown of a well-prepared Patriots team, but keep in mind that Foles would have to learn an entirely new offense in Buffalo and would be unlikely to replicate his postseason success. He's an intriguing option at a lower cost, but a no-go anywhere near his reported asking price.

Elsewhere on the QB front: The Browns are reportedly "exceedingly interested" in free agent A.J. McCarron. I'm not entirely sure where the McCarron hype is coming from. He seems like this year's Mike Glennon, a backup who was wildly overpaid in last year's free-agent market and didn't perform anywhere near his cap hit. But this could be big news for teams targeting a quarterback in the draft, since the Browns own the first- and fourth-overall picks.

Rising OT draft prospect was beating Bona just 2 years ago: Wagner tackle Greg Senat is described as a diamond-in-the-rough prospect by Mark Gaughan. He is a college basketball convert who beat St. Bonaventure in the 2016 NIT.

Where Are They Now: Former Bills QB Drew Bledsoe is now making world-class wine in Walla Walla.

Daily Drive Podcast: A review of Combine quarterbacks.