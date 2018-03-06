BLUM, Margaret A. (Grupp)

March 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Blum; loving mother of Kevin (Ronna), Michael (late Linda), Thomas (Joyce), and Brian Blum; dear grandmother of nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Arthur (late Judy) Grupp, Carol (Donald) Ryan, and Kathleen (Donald) Schwegler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, 14226, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com