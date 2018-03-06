Beer notes: Can-Am Beer Festival, new brews from Brickyard

Pearl Street, RiverWorks release new beers

Pearl Street Grill & Brewery (76 Pearl St.) has released its newest beer, a rye IPA (India pale ale). It is brewed with flaked and malted rye grains, and features Simcoe and Centennial hops. Call 856-2337.

At Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.), the brewery has released its new multi-grain stout. This beer is brewed with five grains: barley, corn, oatmeal, rye and wheat. Call 342-2292.

Can-Am Brewfest blurs the border

The inaugural Canadian-American Beer Festival will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. April 7 at the Conference & Event Center in Niagara Falls (tickets available via eventbrite.com).

The event will feature collaboration beers between Ontario and Western New York breweries, including a collaboration between Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing (Westfield) and Lock Street Brewing Company (St. Catharines, Ont.). The collaboration, a Belgian strong ale ,was brewed with multiple maple syrup additions (think Belgian waffles) and is just one of many collaborations at the festival.

Brickyard by candlelight



Brickyard Brewing Company (436 Center St., Lewiston) has released its newest beer, Bustle in Your Hedgerow. It features German malts and noble hop varieties leading to notes of honey, crackers and fresh-cut flowers (5.6 percent ABV).

On March 12, the brewery will host 1812 Night in celebration of the day in 2017 when the power was cut in Lewiston for 12 hours, yet the brewpub remained open by candlelight. The event will feature candlelight, Historic Fort Niagara re-enactors, period musicians and 1812 pricing on the brewery’s White Bronco IPA, whose name was conceived that night.

In addition, the brewery will be releasing four new beers for the event: Grand Old Man (4.3 percent ABV English Mild ale), Cunning Use of Flags (British IPA), The Lesser of Two Weevils (English Nut Brown ale), and Bayonette the Whole (English barleywine). Customers will be asked to embrace the 1812 spirit and avoid using any electronics of cell phones during the event.

On March 17, Brickyard will release its Breakfast with Stevie, an imperial coffee stout brewed with milk sugar (lactose) and Buffalo’s Micro Roaster Bean Bastard Dark Mootz Cold Press coffee, as well as Madagascar vanilla beans (8.2 percent ABV). Call 754-7227.

Flying Bison to host Irish American Day

Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.) will celebrate Irish and American culture at its Irish American Day on March 10. The event will feature music by The LeftOvers at 1 p.m. followed by Ten Cent Howl, and a performance from Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dance School.

The brewery also is releasing its new beer, Irish Pale Ale, for the occasion. Brewed with Irish malts and US hops, it's a light-bodied amber ale with a firm bitterness and citrusy aroma. Allen Burger Venture’s Chef Dino DeBell will feature bangers from Spar’s European sausages prepared with Flying Bison’s oatmeal stout.

The event is free to attend for all ages (21 and older to drink beer), with sodas available. Call 873-1557.