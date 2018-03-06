ABRAHAM, Kathryn A. (Ratajczak)

ABRAHAM - Kathryn A. (nee Ratajczak)

March 4, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 67. Dearest mother of Shawn Abraham and Stephanie (Jason) Zielinski. Dear grandmother of Alyssa Accordino, Audrey, Robert and Layla Zielinski. Loving daughter of the late Steven and Eleanor (nee Balicki) Ratajczak. Sister of the late Robert (Judy) Ratajczak. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 8:15 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9:00 AM. Kathryn was a retiree of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center after 37 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined.

www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com