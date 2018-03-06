3 charged after gun is found in car during East Side traffic stop

A traffic stop early Monday morning on Buffalo's East Side yielded a loaded 9 mm handgun and resulted in the arrests of three people, according to a Buffalo police report.

Buffalo police pulled over a driver just after 3 a.m. on Genesee Street, a few block west of Fillmore Avenue. The gun was found beneath the front passenger seat, according to the report.

The driver, Andre M. Vernon, 20, of Buffalo, along with passengers Terrance L. Cash, 18, of Buffalo, and Abia H. Hall, 26, of Lawrenceville, Ga., were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Vernon also was ticketed for driving with inadequate illumination on the rear license plate.

Cash was wanted on a bench warrant issued in December out of Buffalo City Court.