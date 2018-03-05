WONCH, Rita D. (Besser)

Of West Seneca, born December 1, 1923, entered into rest March 3, 2018; beloved wife of the late Lloyd H. Wonch, Jr.; loving mother of Susan (late Paul) Jordan, Mary Ann Langlie, Lloyd Wonch, III and Douglas Wonch; extraordinary grandmother of five and great-grandmother of eight; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Besser; sister of the late Ruth (late Charles) Wonch, late Lucille Frazer and the late Mary Lou Alfieri. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Thursday morning at 10:00 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Rita was a sorority sister of Beta Sigma Phi for over 60 years. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com