WOLF, Rudolf L.

March 3, 2018 at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Urbanek) Wolf; devoted father of the late Ludwig Wolf and Rudolf Wolf; loving grandfather of Barbara (Peter) Montante, William Wolf and Lisa (Carl) Lograsso; great-grandfather of Melissa, Peter, Carl, Angeleah and Dinado; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 9-11 AM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com