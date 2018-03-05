WOJCIECHOWSKI, Genevieve "Jean" (Alajko)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 4, 2018, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Alex Wojciechowski; devoted mother of Lawrence Wojciechowski and the late Louise (Joseph) Roman; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (James) Szczublewski, Jason (Shelby) Roman, Nichole Wojciechowski, Jeremy (Jaclyn) Roman, Lauren Roman and Lindsey Roman; adored great-grandmother of two; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha Alajko; dear sister of four siblings. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com