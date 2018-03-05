With second Oscar, Falls native Bridges rides off on Kimmel's jet ski

Niagara Falls native Mark Bridges didn't just capture his second Academy Award for costume design at Sunday's Oscar ceremony in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

He won the Kawasaki jet ski offered by late night host Jimmy Kimmel, master of ceremonies, in game show-fashion to whoever kept their speech the shortest. The idea became a running gag throughout the night; even Gary Oldman joked about it when he won for best actor.

From Anne Neville: Bridges traces love for theater to North Tonawanda's Riviera

Bridges needed only 30 seconds to offer thanks for his work with "Phantom Thread."

"First I want to thank Paul Thomas Anderson for writing this amazing script and having me design it; thank you, Paul. To our wonderful actors, Daniel, Lesley, Vicky, the whole company of actors who were such great collaborators on this film; my brilliant, brilliant crew in London who worked tirelessly to make beautiful dresses and get them on camera, thank you and of course the Academy; thank you very much."

Boom. That was it.

At the end of the ceremony, Bridges – a life jacket around his neck – rode the jet ski onto stage, accompanied by actor Helen Mirren, who was essentially playing Vanna White.

Bridges is a graduate of LaSalle High School. More to come.

— Sean Kirst